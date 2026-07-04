Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
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04.07.2026 10:48:00
The Stock Market Just Did Something Last Seen in 2020. It Signals a Big Move in the Next Year.
The U.S. stock market had a fantastic second quarter. Investors brushed aside economic uncertainty tied to the Iran war as U.S. corporate profits hit a record high. Financial results were surprisingly strong across every market sector, but technology companies involved in artificial intelligence hardware led the charge.In turn, while the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) added 15% and the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) advanced 13%, it was the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) that delivered a truly impressive performance. The index skyrocketed 21% in Q2 2026 to achieve its best quarterly performance since Q2 2020.History says this will happen next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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