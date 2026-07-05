Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
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05.07.2026 12:36:00
The Stock Market Just Did Something That's Only Been Observed Twice in the Last 155 Years -- and It Has Distressing Implications for Wall Street
For the better part of the last 3.5 years, the stock market has been unstoppable. The timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) just blasted to a fresh all-time high, while the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) vaulted to record highs in early June.The catalysts behind this historic rally include (but aren't limited to):Though history has conclusively shown that Wall Street's major stock indexes rise over long periods, it also tells us that bull markets aren't indefinite. While no correlated event or data point can ever guarantee what's to come on Wall Street, some aspects of history are better predictors of the future than others.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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