Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
21.02.2026 10:15:00
The Stock Market Just Did This for the First Time in Nearly a Year. History is Strikingly Clear About What Happens Next.
The S&P 500 entered the third year of a bull market back in October and finished the year with a bang: a double-digit gain that brought the index's three-year increase to 78%. Over that time period, investors have been particularly optimistic about stocks in high-growth areas, from artificial intelligence and quantum computing to companies leading in the weight loss drug market. In this context, stocks including AI leader Nvidia, quantum innovator IonQ, and weight loss drug giant Eli Lilly each have skyrocketed. Investors also felt optimistic as the Federal Reserve pursued interest rate cuts -- lower rates relieve pressure on the consumer's wallet and make it easier for companies to borrow -- and they bet on an improving economy.All of this not only boosted the price of stocks, but it also increased their valuations. In fact, stocks reached levels only attained once before throughout history, as we can see through the Shiller CAPE ratio, an inflation-adjusted look at stock price in relation to earnings per share. The Shiller CAPE ratio reached beyond 40 earlier this year. The last -- and only -- time it did that was during the dot-com boom back in 2000. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
