Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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15.07.2026 11:30:00
The Stock Market Just Flashed a Clear Warning Sign. Here's What History Says Comes Next.
During the past few months, the big three indexes -- the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite -- all reached record highs, although they have since pulled back.That's left many investors wondering what's next. Where does the stock market go from here?Although no one can say with any certainty -- anyone who claims to know for sure is selling you something -- there's a market warning light flashing that I think is worth paying attention to. It can offer insight on where history says we might go next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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