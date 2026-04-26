Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
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27.04.2026 00:10:00
The Stock Market Recently Did Something Witnessed Only Once Before in 154 Years -- and History Is Very Clear About What Happens Next.
The S&P 500 has taken investors on a wild ride over the past few months. The index fluctuated between gains and losses amid turmoil in Iran, and as investors worried about the future revenue potential of artificial intelligence (AI) companies. In recent days, though, these risks have attenuated, prompting the index to soar. The S&P 500 rebounded and even reached new highs -- the index is now heading for a gain of more than 3% for the year. A ceasefire in Iran has increased optimism that a resolution will be reached, and positive comments from AI companies have brought these stocks back into the spotlight.Still, as the new earnings season unfolds, investors are wondering whether this positive momentum will last or whether the uncertain mood that reigned just a few weeks ago will return. We can turn to a recent stock market movement for some clues. The market recently did something that's been witnessed only once before in 154 years, and history is very clear about what happens next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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