The Stonk CEO's Breakout A New Generation Of Traders

In the past few months millennial traders have dominated and controlled a large portion of the publicly traded market. Trading and retailing investing for millennials is at an all time high. Although most are not the same investors as those of WallStreetBets. In comes "The Stonk CEOs" who have streamlined into the world of investing with the common idea of financial freedom, for the common man. The Brand of "The Stonk CEOs" was launched in December, 2020. Founders Jon Melillo, 21 years old of Cape Cod Massachusetts and Alex Johnson, 26 years old of Las Vegas, Nevada. Since launch the brand has seen exponential growth due to hard work and pure dedication to financial freedom for the millennial generation. "The Stonk CEO's" is an investing community with an overwhelming following. Gaining much of their audience as well as current members through social media platforms, primarily TikTok, with over 100k followers.

The main question many people may be wondering is how do "The Stonk CEOs" operate? This leads to the main form of chat communication, trade alerts, and chat rooms. Discord is the primary source for members/clients of "The Stonk CEOs", with nearly 10k members. The Discord contains 10+ channels with stock and trading alerts as well as the reason/why behind the trade. Full time analysts within the company dedicate their day to research and analysis when executing a trade, as well as being present to help members 24/7. There are also education, trading, trader, questions, and free chatrooms for members to take advantage of. As well as the latest addition to the server "Girls Talk Stocks". "The Stonk CEOs" offers anyone to join the movement of financial freedom, free of charge for general free chat. Although gaining access to potentially life changing alerts and chat rooms with one of their premium memberships known as "Prime" is well worth the small monthly fee. Additionally premium members gain essential knowledge from education services provided to become better and more successful investors.

Statement From "The Stonk CEOs" – The Stonk CEOs prides itself in the community we have built. A community that not only welcomes different levels of financial experience but is diverse within its members. We are proud to expand on our diversity by creating a group where women can come together to talk investments, collaborate on projects, and get to know one another. "Girls talk Stocks" is that channel. We are proud supporters of the women in our community and provide them with their own space to grow as investors."

The future of "The Stonk CEOs" is something you will not want to miss out on. In the past 5 months the company has grown from an idea to a national brand. The vision of the company is to be the next Barstool Sports. Barstool is seen as one of the largest Pop culture comedy brands, with merchandise, podcasts, and daily videos. "The Stonk CEOs" envision to be the Barstool of the finance investing world for the current generation and common man. As quoted by the founder Jon Melillo "We can create a massive movement that makes an entire young generation savvy and have a huge advantage in their futures. Create this idea and mentality that ANYONE can become a Stonk CEO".

The Brand of "The Stonk CEOs" has an executive leadership team consisting of Jon Melillo -founder, Alex Johnson- founder, Luis Lopez- daily operations, and Nate Tringali- marketing and growth. A quote that founder Alex Johnson lives by is "At some point in our lives, we will worry about money. Money is merely a tool. It is how we utilize that tool that will make us all financially free. Our idea is to increase everyone's mindset to a more intelligent outlook". The Stonk CEOs marketing team led by Nate Tringali & Scott Lubofsky have an organized plan to bring this brand to new heights and disrupt the entire space. Granting them a large presence to their audience through YouTube, podcasts, college universities, and all other social media outlets educating on financial literacy, giving motivation to millennials to want to achieve financial freedom. Consider joining the movement with The Stonk CEOs today. https://discord.gg/jHkPy7ZTUw

