Impact Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0RA7S / ISIN: GB00B3DFYL18
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17.04.2026 19:30:00
The Strait of Hormuz is Now Open! Or Is It? Here's How President Trump's Blockade Could Continue to Impact the Energy Markets.
For more than a month, Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic by attacking ships attempting to pass through that narrow waterway. However, with Israel and Lebanon reaching a ceasefire deal yesterday, Iran's foreign minister stated in a social media post that: "The passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open." President Trump responded on social media, first thanking Iran for announcing the full reopening of the Strait. However, he followed that up with a subsequent post stating that the U.S. Naval blockade remains in full force. Here's a look at what's happening and how it could impact the energy markets. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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