The strategic investment contract in technology in Vietnam signed between Samsung SDS and CMC Corporation

On July 26, 2019 in Hanoi, South Korea's leader in IT - Samsung SDS and Vietnam's Top IT and Telecommunication company - CMC Corporation officially signed a strategic investment cooperation contract with CMC. The investment contract is the comprehensive technology cooperation of Samsung SDS & CMC.

Samsung SDS representatives will join the Board of Directors of CMC, share business strategies and build mutual growth promotion programs. In cooperation with Samsung SDS, CMC will receive the benefits from the resonance in technology strength and market potential, further enhance Southeast Asia market. In return Samsung SDS will also improve its position in the Vietnamese market by integrating the latest technologies and solutions into CMC's business network.

Samsung SDS and CMC Corporation will cooperate to develop business in key technology fields including Smart Factory, Cloud, Security, Building Management System IoT, and Digital Signage. The two parties continue to develop business in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain and Big Data. In the business of Smart Factory, Samsung SDS and CMC will focus on Korean factories in Vietnam, then expand their deployment to Vietnamese companies.

Furthermore, Samsung SDS also plans to cooperate with CMC to make the company to become GDC Global Software Development and Maintenance Center in Southeast Asia market. CMC will act as the main partner in business operations in Asia and on the global scale of Samsung SDS.

Addressing at the signing ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Trung Chinh, Chairman cum CEO of CMC Corporation said: "Today, CMC Corporation signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation contract with Korea's No. 1 information technology company, Samsung SDS. We believe this cooperation will create miracle in the wave of digital transformation, enhancing Vietnam's position on the world technology map."

Dr. WP Hong, Chairman cum CEO of Samsung SDS shared: "Together with CMC, Samsung SDS will promote business to support the digital transformation process of customers on a global scale."

Having congrats speech at the signing ceremony, Mr. Phan Tam, Vice Minister of Information & Communications expressed:" Ministry of Information & Communications would like CMC Corporation and Samsung SDS to strengthen the role of leaders and supporters for other local ICT companies to develop and create a numerous and dynamic ICT communityof Vietnam."

The history of cooperation between Samsung SDS and CMC started in 2016. In June 2018, Samsung SDS signed a strategic cooperation contract with CMC on deploying solutions of smart factory management and administration MES (Manufacturing Execution System) for Samsung suppliers in Vietnam. In 11/2018, Samsung proposed the comprehensive strategic cooperation in two potential business segments: Samsung SDS (USD 9 billion revenue in 2019) and Telecommunication Services (Data Center, Cloud) - a fast growing business. CMC Telecom is currently the biggest partner to provide international data transmission for Samsung in Vietnam thanks to its service quality, fast processing speed and comprehensive back-up system capacity.

This strategic investment agreement confirms the trust of Samsung SDS in CMC and proves the capacity of Vietnamese technology companies in the trend of globalization.

About CMC Corporation and Samsung SDS:

CMC Corporation is the second largest ICT corporation in Vietnam with more than 26 years of establishment and development. CMC has affirmed its position in the market of Vietnam and many countries in the world through 3 core divisions: Technology & Solution, Global Business and Telecommunications. In Vietnam, CMC Corporation is known as a reliable and prestigious partner in medium and large ICT projects for Finance Banking, Public Administration, Taxation, Treasury, Customs, Insurance, Education and digital transformation service provider for enterprises. In fiscal year 2018, the consolidated revenue of CMC was VND 6 trillion, pre-tax profit reached nearly VND 300 billion. CMC set its ambition to become a global corporation, leading in providing digital transformation services and digital services to the region and the world with revenues of USD 1 billion in 2023.

Established in 1985, Samsung SDS, a member of Samsung (Korea), is a global IT services and solutions provider that leading Korea's IT industry. Samsung SDS has succeeded in development of famous technology products of smart factory, smart building and other 4.0 technology appliances.

