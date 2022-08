The Streaming Wars Heat Up With NFL+ Launch; Which Stock Will Win?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the streaming industry expands with new companies entering the market, platforms are striving to stand out. Multiple streaming giants have tried to acquire the rights to different live sports broadcasts as they try to draw fans to their platforms.Now, the launch of NFL+ has shaken up the industry once again and could leave out live sports as a growth tactic for streamers. The National Football League launched its own streaming service, NFL+, on July 25, giving subscribers access to hundreds of games a year for $4.99 a month, exclusively on mobiles and tablets. The service comes as multiple streaming companies are fighting over the rights to add live sports to their platforms.