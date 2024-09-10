The subsidiary of Tallinna Sadam OÜ TS Laevad signed with the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture the ferry service agreement for the period 2026-2033

As announced in April, the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture (hereinafter: "Ministry") declared successful the tender of OÜ TS Laevad (hereinafter: "TS Laevad"), a subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam, in the public procurement, which was looking for a partner for the award of a public service contract for passenger transport on the Virtsu-Kuivastu and Rohuküla-Heltermaa ferry routes.

On the basis of the successful tender, a passenger transport public service contract was signed on 10 September 2024 between the Ministry and TS Laevad for the provision of transport services for a period of seven years, from 1 October 2026 till 30 September 2033. Currently, TS Laevad provides passenger transport services on the Rohuküla-Heltermaa and Virtsu-Kuivastu ferry routes until 30 September 2026 in accordance with the passenger transport public service contract awarded with the Transport Administration on 11 December 2014. TS Laevad services Virtsu-Kuivastu route with ferries Piret and Tõll and Rohuküla-Heltermaa route with ferries Leiger and Tiiu. The company also owns replacement ferry Regula.

Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Board of Tallinna Sadama, commented: "We are glad that an important contract has been concluded and it will support one of the most stable business areas of the Port of Tallinn, both in terms of revenues and profitability."

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

