The suit is dead? Why didn’t anyone tell Boygenius or Kim Kardashian? | Zing Tsjeng

Only 7% of us dress formally for work, according to a new survey. At least celebrities still make an effortWe are gathered here today to mourn the suit – at least, according to a recent YouGov survey. Pollsters report that only 7% of workers say they wear business attire in the office, and a quarter say that they only ever wear casual clothes to work. So, is it time to put away the Moss Bros and tidy away the tie-pins? Not exactly.The suit is undergoing a bit of a style rebirth. Witness band of the moment Boygenius opting for suit and tie for their recent Saturday Night Live performance, the Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi wearing a sublime Burberry three-piece at the Saltburn premiere or GQ dressing Kim Kardashian for its Men of the Year cover in a blazer from The Row. Meanwhile, almost every woman I know has acquired a pair of Wasp-y loafers that wouldn't have looked out of place on Wall Street in the 80s.