The Supermajor vs. the Shale Specialist: Is ExxonMobil or Devon Energy the Better Buy at $100 Oil?

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is one of the world's largest energy companies, with an asset portfolio that spans the globe. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is a comparatively small energy company that produces only oil in the United States. They are basically two extremes in the same industry, with one likely to benefit more from high oil prices than the other. But that may not be the best way to pick between the two for your portfolio. Here's why.

Exxon is an energy industry giant, with assets spread across the entire energy value chain, from the upstream (production) to the midstream (pipelines) to the downstream (chemicals and refining). Its portfolio of assets is also globally diverse, with operations in most of the world's key energy-producing and using regions. It is kind of a one-stop shop for investors looking to get into the energy sector.

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