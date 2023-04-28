The Supervisory Board, the Board, and the Audit Committee of Grigeo AB have been elected

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company), held on 28 April 2023 elected to the Supervisory Board of the Company for the period of four years the following persons: Daiva Duksiene, Ignas Degutis, Arunas Pangonis, Vilius Oškeliunas and Marius Stankevicius.

Daiva Duksiene, Ignas Degutis and Vilius Oškeliunas are considered independent members of the Supervisory Board.

On 28 April 2023 the Company’s Supervisory Board adopted the following decisions:

To appoint Vilius Oškeliunas as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company.

To elect to the Board of the Company for the period of four years the following persons: Gintautas Pangonis, Vigmantas Kažukauskas, Tomas Jozonis, Saulius Martinkevicius ir Algimantas Variakojis.

To elect to the Audit Committee of the Company for the period of four years the following members of the Supervisory Board: Daiva Duksiene, Vilius Oškeliunas and Ignas Degutis. Daiva Duksiene was elected as the Chairwoman of the Audit Committee.

The elected members of the Board held the first meeting of the Board on 28 April 2023, in which Gintautas Pangonis was appointed as the Chairman of the Board of the Company.

Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 5801