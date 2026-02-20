Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Aktie
ISIN: INE822E01011
|
20.02.2026 18:32:00
The Supreme Court Just Struck Down a Large Portion of President Donald Trump's Tariffs -- Here's How This Could Impact the Stock Market
In a blow to one of President Donald Trump's signature policies, the Supreme Court struck down a significant portion of the administration's tariffs, imposed on nearly all major U.S. trading partners.On April 2 of last year, which Trump dubbed "Liberation Day," the 47th President imposed high tariffs, stunning investors and triggering a near-instant bear market. A lot has happened since that time. Trump has delayed or reversed some of the tariffs and reached trade deals with many countries. The market has bounced back significantly following "Liberation Day" and went on to enjoy strong performance in 2025.Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!