The Surge Institute Welcomes Three New Staff Members to the National Leadership Team

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Surge Institute, a national non-profit organization, whose mission is to elevate and invest in the collective genius of leaders of color who create transformative change in urban education, welcomes three new staff members to the organization's national leadership team! The Development and Program departments are key to building Surge's national education movement, and the organization is excited to be adding to the phenomenal energy of an already amazing team to continue to drive impact and grow nationally!

First, Surge welcomes aboard George Deveney, who accepted the role of Vice President of New Site Development. George spent the last seventeen years at City Year, an education non-profit organization dedicated to helping students and schools succeed. He worked in recruitment before leading the launch of their second international affiliate in London and went on to work in partnership with local stakeholders and champions to launch new City Year programs in nine cities across the United States.

In his new role, Deveney will lead the charge of ensuring that Surge's vision and impact continues to extend across the national education landscape - expanding its breadth and broadening Surge's impact!

"This is an exciting time to be joining Surge Institute as we continue to empower leaders and elevate voices in the cities we currently serve while being responsive to cities across the country who are seeking to bring our powerful and unique model to their communities," said Deveney. "The impact that Surge Institute has already had provides a strong foundation to build on, and I look forward to being part of the future."

Surge also welcomed Noemí Cortés as the new Program Director for the Surge Academy! Cortés originally joined the Surge team in July of 2018 as a consultant Program Manager for Surge Academy in Kansas City and comes with significant experience as a classroom educator, pre-service teacher professor, and school administrator. She brings a critical consciousness to leadership development for educators of color and understands the importance of investing in the work of the head, heart, and soul needed to lead the Surge Academy to the next level.

"I'm excited to bring the powerful, healing work of the Surge movement to more folks of Color across the country. I am even more excited to be heading back to Kansas City to continue the work we started just one year ago," said Cortés.

Sam Wong will also be joining the Surge team as the new part-time Development Coordinator. For the past 4 years, Wong has worked as the Database Manager for San Diego LGBT Community Center, five years as a Human Resources consultant for BMO Harris Bank, and over the last 14 years served as a volunteer for both BMO Financial Employee Resource Groups Chicago, Illinois, and the AIDS Walk in San Diego. In his new role, he will work in supporting Surge's donor gift operations, playing a pivotal role in ensuring that the organization reaches its national short and long-term fundraising goals.

This group of fierce leaders joining the Surge team is truly impressive and brings a powerful mix of passion, whole-fulness, and authenticity to this work. Surge is truly blessed to have each of them as staff members to continue to ensure the organization's growth and expand the impact of this education movement!

About the Surge Institute:

The Surge Institute was established in 2014 with a simple but important mission to develop and elevate leaders of color who create transformative change for children, families, and communities. Founded by Carmita Semaan in 2014, the organization's signature program, the Surge Fellowship, was designed to empower emerging diverse leaders to change the landscape of education by providing them with a unique, authentic leadership development experience.

