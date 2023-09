The Surprising New Way EV Stocks Are Bringing in Revenue: Could This Be a Game-Changer?

There's a lot of change happening across the automotive industry. Companies such as General Motors (NYSE: GM) are racing toward driverless vehicles, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is producing fleets of profitable electric vehicles (EVs), and automakers like Ford Motor (NYSE: F) are trying to prove to investors that there's growth to be had from new avenues.One of those avenues is generating billions in revenue from software. But which companies are best positioned to do so? A recently created ranking gives investors a clearer picture.Yes, really. While most investors don't think of traditional automakers as growth stocks, technology packed inside vehicles is opening up opportunities for additional revenue.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel