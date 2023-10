The Surprising Reason Coca-Cola Stock Was Down 5% Today

Shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) were falling today over concerns that weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are leading customers to buy fewer groceries and consume fewer calories.Walmart's U.S. CEO John Furner told Bloomberg that the drugs are leading to a "slight pullback in overall basket." He added, "Just less units, slightly less calories."The news prompted a sell-off in the soft drink industry, with Coca-Cola finishing down 4.8%. Pepsico lost 5.2%, meanwhile, and other beverage stocks were down substantially as well.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel