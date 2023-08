The Surprising Reason Why Disney Wants You to Pay Less for Disney+

When Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) launched Disney+ in November 2019, it could have never anticipated the surge in subscriber growth largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To keep customers happy, Disney cranked out a ton of content -- to a fault.Disney+ went from a growth story to a money pit. And Disney has been backpedaling ever since to reduce costs at Disney+ and make it profitable.One way to boost profitability is the company's ad-supported tier, which debuted in the U.S. in December 2022. On Aug. 9, Disney announced that the ad-supported tier will be offered in Canada and several countries in Europe beginning Nov. 1. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel