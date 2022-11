The Surprising Way Owning an Income Property Could Be a Smart Move for Your Retirement

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a reason why people are advised to make sure they have other sources of income beyond Social Security after they retire. If you were an average earner during your working years, that program's benefits will only replace about 40% of your pre-retirement wages.Most seniors will need a lot more money than that to live comfortably -- especially considering some of the areas where people's expenses often rise during retirement, such as healthcare. Plus, if Congress does not act to address a looming shortfall between the funds generated by payroll taxes and the program's obligations, Social Security benefits may eventually be trimmed back. If that happens, your benefits will amount to an even smaller fraction of the income you brought in during your career.Now, when it comes to supplementing your Social Security benefits, you have different options. A good one is to build up a nice balance in an Individual Retirement Account or a 401(k) plan -- or both.Continue reading