The Swedish and English version of HMS Network’s Annual Report 2023 is now available

The Swedish and English version of HMS Networks’ Annual Report 2023 is now available on our website:

www.hms-networks.com. Printed reports will be available in mid-April and can be ordered by sending an e-mail to reception@hms.se. The Swedish Annual Report is also available on the Group’s website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

For more information, please contact:

CEO Staffan Dahlström, phone: +46-35-17 29 01

CFO Joakim Nideborn, phone: +46-35-71 06 983

This information is such information that HMS Networks AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 08.30 CET on March 27, 2024.

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. HMS employs over 800 people and reported sales of SEK 3,025 million in 2023. HMS is listed on the Nasdaq OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.

