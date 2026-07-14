Helvetia Baloise Aktie
WKN DE: A2PKFK / ISIN: CH0466642201
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14.07.2026 07:00:13
The Swiss are confident about the future despite acknowledging some areas of concern
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Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Study
Geopolitical conflicts, migration, rising healthcare costs and an increase in the cost of living, as well as climate change and provision for retirement are regularly the main concerns among the Swiss population. This makes the findings of a representative survey carried out by Sotomo on behalf of Helvetia all the more remarkable: 80% of people in Switzerland are optimistic about their personal prospects for the coming year. They draw their confidence primarily from their relationships with others, but also from their health, their resilience and their financial security. 98% have specific life goals, such as growing old in good health, starting a family or buying residential property and are often confident that they will achieve these goals. However, they also see obstacles, the main ones being financial resources or factors such as health and fate, which are beyond the individual’s control. Men put themselves under more pressure than women when it comes to finances and residential property. For women, on the other hand, the pressure to achieve their career goals is more widespread.
“There have been numerous studies on the concerns of the Swiss population. Together with Helvetia, we deliberately turned the viewpoint around and wanted to find out how confident people are”, says Michael Hermann of Sotomo, referring to the representative survey of 1,866 adults in German- and French-speaking Switzerland. The results show that 80% of the Swiss population aged over 18 is optimistic about the coming year (Figure 1). Gender plays hardly any role in this, but age certainly does: while three-quarters (76%) of those under 50 are optimistic about the near future, the figure is 86% among those over 65. It also appears that as income rises, confidence becomes more widespread. For example, only two-thirds of people with an equivalent monthly income of less than CHF 4,000.00 are optimistic about the coming year (69%), whereas the proportion is significantly higher – at 89% – among those with an equivalent monthly income of over CHF 6,000.00. There are also differences between the language regions: in German-speaking Switzerland, 82% are optimistic about the coming year, compared with 73% in French-speaking Switzerland.
Social relationships in particular, but also financial security, give people confidence
High levels of confidence, except when it comes to ageing in good health and financial prosperity
Overall, confidence in achieving life goals is high – and is particularly pronounced when it comes to family and marriage (Figure 4). 81% of all those who would like to start a family believe they will achieve this goal or have already done so. The figure for marriage is 79%. Residential property (61%) and professional fulfilment (60%) rank in the mid-field, while ageing in good health (45%) and financial prosperity (43%) are the greatest causes for concern.
Financial resources make life goals possible
Figure 6: The importance of financial resources for life goals
Men feel more pressure than women when it comes to finances and property
About the survey
About Helvetia Baloise
Disclaimer
This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4001 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.helvetia-baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0466642201
|Valor:
|46664220
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2365204
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2365204 14.07.2026 CET/CEST
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