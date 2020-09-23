The Taco Box: Helping San Diego Restaurants With Pizza-Delivery-Inspired Taco Bars

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trivr Eats, Inc., the first Virtual Restaurant Franchise company, and Urge Gastropub & Common House San Marcos opened the virtual doors of the very first Taco Box franchise. Their partnership provides family-style taco bars via takeout or delivery using popular delivery app services. The Taco Box's tongue-in-cheek mantra "For Man Cannot Live on Pizza Alone" encapsulates the intentional design to provide fun and unique group dining experiences.

Founded in 2019 by two friends in a garage, Trivr Eats provides restaurants a low-risk opportunity to capture an additional $9,000 per month of the $35 billion annual food delivery market by maximizing existing kitchen resources. This additional revenue affords restaurateurs the ability to hire additional staff, increase wages or even keep their doors open. Trivr Eats' turnkey virtual franchise provides the custom packaging, family-inspired recipes, marketing, training, and operational support.

"There's no doubt in my mind that people love tacos and they love their neighborhood restaurants," says Brady Grover, CEO of Trivr Eats. "So we started a company that offers people a fun, build-your-own taco box experience where the byproduct directly helps local restaurants survive and thrive, especially during these uncertain times."

"Before I met Frank and Brady, I was skeptical about launching an item like this out of our kitchen. We do our best to run a tight ship. However, after getting to know the guys, I've found that they are both passionate entrepreneurs who are willing to do what it takes to make Trivr Eats a success," says Grant Tondro, co-founder of Urge Gastropub and 3 Local Brothers.

The Taco Box currently offers two ready-to-eat package sizes with the Family Taco Boxes feeding 3-4 persons at $39.99 and Fiesta Taco Boxes feeding 5-7 persons at $79.99. The Taco Box is now available to order using popular delivery apps such as Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates in the San Marcos, California, area.

Trivr Eats is focused on a successful launch with Urge Gastropub, and it is accepting restaurants on its growing waitlist. To be added to the list or for more information, please go to https://www.trivreats.com/trivr-eats-virtual-restaurant-franchise.

Trivr Eats:

Trivr Eats is a virtual restaurant franchise company headquartered in San Marcos, California, that immaculately conceived The Taco Box franchise. Prepared by local restaurants, The Taco Box offers ready-to-eat taco bars for family, friends, and coworkers/enemies. The Taco Boxes are naturally gluten-free with vegan options available and are delivered to consumers via popular delivery apps. www.trivreats.com

Urge Gastropub:

Founded in 2017, Urge Gastropub & Common House is a one-stop entertainment destination. Great comfort foods, wines, craft cocktails and an extensive beer list are accompanied with bowling, bocce ball, corn hole, and a ton of fun! The philosophy - prepare American bar food classics using the best local products, while providing unpretentious and friendly service ... with great drinks to wash it all down. www.urgegastropub.com

CONTACT:

Frank Chiodo, Co-Founder

(760) 205-9999

media@trivreats.com

Related Images

frank-chiodo-and-brady-grover-co.jpg

Frank Chiodo and Brady Grover - Co Founders

The founders with a Fiesta Box after a long, successful photoshoot for Uber Eats. They may have downed the tacos and beer right after this shot was taken.

Related Links

The Taco Box

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-taco-box-helping-san-diego-restaurants-with-pizza-delivery-inspired-taco-bars-301136486.html

SOURCE Trivr Eats, Inc.