19.09.2022 23:40:00

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces that Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc. has Commenced Managing the Fund's Portfolio

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today that Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc. has commenced managing the Fund's portfolio.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-taiwan-fund-inc-announces-that-nomura-asset-management-usa-inc-has-commenced-managing-the-funds-portfolio-301627608.html

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

