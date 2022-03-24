24.03.2022 14:00:00

The Teaser Trail to Easter Jeep® Safari 2022 - Trail Marker 4

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeep® brand loves a good trip down memory lane, especially during Easter Jeep Safari. This year, the Jeep design team is hard at work on an off-roader that pays homage to a Jeep vehicle of the past. Hint, it blends military grit and determination with 4xe electric vehicle technology.

