|
24.03.2022 14:00:00
The Teaser Trail to Easter Jeep® Safari 2022 - Trail Marker 4
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeep® brand loves a good trip down memory lane, especially during Easter Jeep Safari. This year, the Jeep design team is hard at work on an off-roader that pays homage to a Jeep vehicle of the past. Hint, it blends military grit and determination with 4xe electric vehicle technology.
For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-teaser-trail-to-easter-jeep-safari-2022---trail-marker-4-301509701.html
SOURCE Stellantis
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stellantismehr Nachrichten
|
13:06
|Schäfer-Klug bleibt Betriebsratschef bei Opel Rüsselsheim (dpa-AFX)
|
13:05
|Opel-Betriebsrat wählt Wolfgang Schäfer-Klug erneut zum Vorsitzenden (Dow Jones)
|
05:01
|Stellantis Unveils the Hurricane, a Clean-Sheet 3.0-Liter Inline-6 Turbo - Roadshow (Cnet)
|
23.03.22
|LG Energy steckt 2,1 Milliarden Dollar in Batterie-JV mit Stellantis (Dow Jones)
|
21.03.22
|Stellantis-Aktie etwas schwächer: S&P Global Ratings stuft Stellantis-Rating auf 'BBB' hoch (Dow Jones)
|
16.03.22
|Stellantis-Aktie: Eigener Risikokapitalfonds geht an den Start (Dow Jones)