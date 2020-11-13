The Tech for Global Good honors innovators using data to improve lives

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tech on Thursday announced its 2020 class of Tech for Global Good laureates, four organizations harnessing the power of data to improve lives. This year, while The Tech Interactive remains closed, the stories of The Tech's four laureates — including Silicon Valley's own Destination: Home — will be featured in a Virtual Field Trip launching Tuesday, Nov. 17.

"These changemakers have raised the bar in using data in new and creative ways to help people," said Katrina Stevens, president and CEO of The Tech. "Our goal is to share their stories with young people around the world, so they can be inspired to use technology to solve problems in their own communities."

The Tech created the Virtual Field Trip in partnership with Discovery Education, a global leader in standards-based K-12 education. The online program will be accompanied by educational materials teachers can use in the classroom. It is presented by NetApp, a company committed to Data for Good. Teachers who want to register their classes for the launch of the field trip can register online here ; it will be available to watch after the launch as well.

This year's laureates are:

Chipsafer

Founded in 2012

Mission: Improve the safety and security of livestock herds while reducing ranchers' environmental impact and providing traceability across the cows' lifecycle.

What they do: Equip farmers with data to help identify and isolate irregularities for the protection of their herds. Data is gathered with sensors and transformed into actionable information.

Destination Home

Founded in 2008

Mission: End homelessness in Santa Clara County.

What they do: Use data to track progress toward permanent housing for vulnerable populations in Santa Clara County, as well as to help individuals and families at risk of becoming homeless.

Opportunity Insights

Founded in 2018

Mission: Identify barriers to economic opportunity and develop scalable solutions that will empower people throughout the United States to rise out of poverty and achieve better life outcomes.

What they do: Use data to uncover and understand the potential of our society to increase economic outcomes for all Americans.

UNICEF

Founded in 1946

Mission: Advocate for the protection of children's rights to help meet their basic needs and expand their opportunities to reach their full potential.

What they do: Track and help predict the spread of diseases such as Ebola, Zika, and COVID-19. The information empowers global and community leaders to make data-driven decisions towards prevention and containment of disease.

The Tech for Global Good supporters include Cisco, Judy and Erica Swanson, Marimo Berk, Mozilla, NetApp and The Patrick J. McGovern Foundation.

About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. The Tech for Global Good, formerly The Tech Awards, is a program of The Tech that aims to inspire the next generation of change makers. | thetech.org

