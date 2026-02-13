NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
13.02.2026 20:32:00
The Tech Sector Wall Street Is Shunning Right Now for All the Wrong Reasons
Tech stocks have been some of the biggest winners in the current bull market. That growth is primarily fueled by the advancing capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI), which holds the promise to improve productivity and reduce costs for businesses across practically every industry. For the most part, investors are optimistic about almost every sector of the market.But one tech sector has been headed in the opposite direction recently over fears of how AI could disrupt it. The market has indiscriminately sold off shares of software stocks over the last few months. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (NYSEMKT: IGV) is down 30% since the end of October. But a fear-stricken market may be an incredible opportunity for patient long-term investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
