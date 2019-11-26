Investieren in Garant Anleihen der Erste Group - näheres unter produkte.erstegroup.com/garant-w-
The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. Reports Its Third Quarter 2019 Results: TASE Closes Out a Strong Quarter Characterized by Robust Growth in Revenue, Profit and Profitability

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (TASE: TASE) today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2019. During the quarter, TASE closed its offering on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and it has operated as a public company since August 1, 2019.

To view summary of the reports plus presentation, both in English, visit: https://info.tase.co.il/Eng/about_tase/IR/news/2019/Pages/ir_news_20191126.aspx

The Company will also host a conference call today at 8:00 PM (Israel time).

To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call (No passcode required):

US: 1-866-860-9642 (toll free) 1:00 pm (Eastern Time)
Canada: 1-866-485-2399 (toll free)
UK: 0-800-917-9141 (toll free) at 6:00 pm (UK time)
Israel: 03-9180687 at 8:00 pm (Israel Time)

All other locations: +972-3-9180687

This announcement is not a substitute for perusing the Company's interim financial statements for the third quarter of 2019, in which full and precise information is presented.

Contact:
Yehuda van der Walde,
EVP, CFO
Tel: +972 76 8160442
cfo@tase.co.il

Orna Goren
Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit
Tel: +972 76 8160405
tase.ir@tase.co.il

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-tel-aviv-stock-exchange-ltd-reports-its-third-quarter-2019-results-tase-closes-out-a-strong-quarter-characterized-by-robust-growth-in-revenue-profit-and-profitability-300965552.html

SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

