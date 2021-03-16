The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Reports The Results Of The Financial Statements For The Fourth Quarter And For 2020

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ittai Ben Zeev, CEO of TASE, said today: "2020 has been a significant year for TASE, with growth across all parameters - the number of new Israeli companies that listed on TASE, primarily from the technology sector, the variety of new services and products launched by TASE, the public's interest in TASE and the increased trading volumes, as reflected in the exceptional results and in the bottom line. The coronavirus crisis, which created great interest in the markets, was met by a more innovative, advanced and upgraded stock exchange, following three years of implementation of the three main goals of our strategic plan: reflecting the Israeli economy in TASE, enhancing marketability and liquidity, and expanding the range of services and products by introducing more advanced technological infrastructure.

"These allowed us to continue operating throughout the year and support the substantial expansion of activity on the capital market, including a 43% growth in the average daily trading volume in shares and the entry of numerous new investors. We are glad to see the activity momentum continue into the first quarter of 2021, with the listing of 30 IPO's since the beginning of the year, of which two-thirds are high-tech companies and R&D partnerships, and dozens more expected to join in the coming months."

The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (TASE: TASE) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and for 2020, the first full year of TASE as a public company since its listing on TASE on August 1, 2019.

TASE will distribute a dividend of NIS 18.45 million, representing 0.1823 agorot per ordinary share. The record date for entitlement to the dividend is March 25, 2021 and payment will be made on April 5, 2021.

In 2020, NIS 4.6 billion was raised in 27 IPO's, based on a new company value before the money of NIS 17 billion, the highest number since 2007. The new companies comprise 18 high-tech companies, including 5 R&D partnerships. Capital raising on the equities market amounted to NIS 16.8 billion in 2020, well over the NIS 13.3 billion raised in 2019. The IPO momentum carried over to 2021, with 30 IPO's, comprising 21 high-tech companies and R&D partnerships, with dozens more draft prospectuses in the pipeline.

Activity on the bonds market was also lively, as the Israeli Government raised considerable amounts to finance the Government Aid Program for businesses and households impacted by the crisis. A gross total amount of NIS 131 billion was raised, compared to NIS 70 billion last year, and the highest total in more than 20 years.

Pursuant to its strategy of expanding the range of services and diversifying its income, TASE has launched several new products during the year, most notably the Securities Lending Platform launched in November that is in initial run-in stages, and TASE Data Hub, a data system that offers direct, immediate and seamless access to TASE market data and offers several advanced products, including Smart Money, that allows, for the first time, access to daily and historical data of total purchases and sales by the public institutions and mutual funds in all securities that are listed on TASE.

Alongside its ongoing activities, TASE has also been focusing on ESG investing, by implementing several internal processes and new products. Among others, TASE joined the U.N.'s Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative and launched two new green share indices: TA-Cleantech and TA-125 Fossil Free.

Highlights of the Results :

The revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 77.5 million, compared to NIS 66.4 million in the corresponding quarter last year, a 17% increase stemming mainly from the higher revenue from trading and clearing. Revenue from trading and clearing commissions increased by 27% during the period, totaling approximately NIS 33.5 million. It should be noted that most of the increase results from the greater number of trading days in the quarter and from the higher effective commission rate. Other main items also recorded growth, with an 8% increase in listing fees and levies to NIS 15.3 million, a 6% increase in Clearing House services to NIS 15 million and a 20% increase in data distribution and connectivity services to NIS 12.9 million.

TASE's revenue for 2020 amounted to NIS 304.3 million, compared to revenue of NIS 260 million in 2019, a 17% increase stemming mainly from the higher revenue from trading and clearing services. Revenue from trading and clearing commissions increased by 28% in 2020, totaling NIS 136.5 million, compared to NIS 107 million in 2019. Most of the increase derives from the higher trading volumes in response to the coronavirus outbreak which, after a certain period of uncertainty created great interest in new growth companies on the part of institutional investors, alongside a significant rise in the number of new trading accounts on TASE, which together generated more investments in new high-tech companies, new IPOs and significantly high trading volumes on TASE. Further increase was also recorded in other main activity items, including a 10% increase in listing fees and levies to NIS 59.9 million, a similar increase in clearing services to NIS 57.5 million, and a 14% increase in data distribution and connectivity services to NIS 48.4 million.

TASE's expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 63.7 million, excluding the effect of share-based payment expenses, compared to NIS 62.4 million in the corresponding quarter last year, a 2% increase. Most of the increase is due to the higher marketing expenses and the timing of advertising campaign launches in the different quarters.

Expenses in 2020, excluding the effect of share-based payment expenses, amounted to NIS 254.2 million, compared to expenses of NIS 242 million in the corresponding period last year, an increase of only 5% stemming primarily from pay rises and variable compensation affected by the profit in 2020, higher marketing expenses and an increase in communications and computer expenses following the activation of new systems.

Net financing income amounted to NIS 1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net financing expenses of NIS 0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net financing expenses amounted to NIS 0.6 million in 2020, compared to net financing income of NIS 9 million in 2019.

The adjusted profit (profit excluding share-base expenses) in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 11.5 million, compared to an adjusted profit of NIS 3.2 million in the corresponding quarter last year, a 255% increase. The increase is due mainly to the higher revenue from services, primarily revenue from trading and clearing commissions, which was partly offset by the rise in expenses, primarily tax expenses.

The adjusted profit (profit excluding share-base expenses) in 2020 totaled NIS 38.2 million, compared to an adjusted profit of NIS 21.4 million in 2019, a 78% increase. The increase is mainly due to an increase in revenue from services, primarily revenue from trading and clearing commissions, which was partly offset by an increase in expenses, primarily employee benefit expenses, marketing expenses and computer and communications costs, as well as by the transition to financing expenses and the higher tax expenses.

The adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 25.9 million, compared to NIS 15.1 million in the corresponding quarter last year, a 72% increase.

The adjusted EBITDA in 2020 totaled NIS 95.1 million, compared to NIS 62.9 million in the corresponding period last year. The increase is mainly due to the higher revenue from services, primarily revenue from trading and clearing, and was partly offset by the increase in expenses, primarily employee benefit expenses, marketing expenses and computer and communications expenses.

Click here for the link to the financial statements for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the full year 2020

Click here for the link to the financial presentation of the fourth quarter of 2020 and the full year 2020

This notification does not supersede the stated in the periodic financial statements of the Company for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the full year 2020, which contain the full and accurate information.

