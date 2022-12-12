|
12.12.2022 22:13:00
The Tell: Here are the top 10 themes for markets and the global economy for 2023, according to BofA
As is customary in the latter half of the fourth quarter, market strategists and economists across Wall Street have been publishing year-ahead outlooks outlining the top trades and themes across markets for the year ahead.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!