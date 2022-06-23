|
23.06.2022 15:00:00
The Temperature Rises on the Job Market: Snagajob Unveils New Research on Summer Hiring
New report from the largest and fastest growing marketplace for hourly work reveals how businesses should approach summer hiring in order to stay competitive
RICHMOND, Va., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer in full swing, businesses across the country are looking to staff up to support a predicted increase in consumer demand amid one of the most dynamic labor markets in recorded history. In an effort to set employers up for success this season, Snagajob, the country's largest platform for hourly work, has published its annual Summer Hiring Report. The report features fresh data and insights from surveys of thousands of hourly workers and employers as well as practical hiring advice for businesses staffing up for summer.
"Despite the fact that 80% of workers plan to look for a new job this year, companies across every industry are reporting they're struggling to find candidates," said Mathieu Stevenson, CEO of Snagajob. "One of the great revelations of the pandemic was just how fungible hourly workers' skill sets were. It's not that the hourly workers have left the workforce, it's that they are reshuffling: looking for more equitable work, greater flexibility and better opportunity for advancement."
Key findings from the survey of over 3,000 hourly workers and employers highlight who is searching for jobs this summer and how employers are faring:
- 87% of teens are now looking for work
- 51% of hourly workers reported that they're willing to change industries
- 60% of Gen-Z job seekers consider "sharing social values" among their top 3 factors for choosing a company
- 45% of hourly workers expect improved working conditions/health standards at a new job
- Over 93% of businesses report that they're now understaffed
- 70% of businesses successfully filling roles are open to flexible work schedules
In addition to the key findings, Snagajob's Summer Hiring Report features tips for businesses on how to hire today's hourly workers:
To access the full report, visit https://www.snagajob.com/blog/post/the-impact-of-todays-job-market-on-summer-hiring. For more information about Snagajob's resources for workers and employers visit: https://www.snagajob.com/.About Snagajob
Snagajob is America's #1 marketplace for hourly work. We help keep the world running by connecting over 6 million hourly job seekers with 700,000 employers. Our mission is to help people take back time through innovation that makes hiring simple, intuitive, and stress-free. A champion of hourly work, Snagajob brings new freedom and fulfillment to workers, while employers find and hire top candidates quickly and easily. For more information visit snagajob.com or connect via LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
