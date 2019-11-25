Investieren in Garant Anleihen der Erste Group - näheres unter produkte.erstegroup.com/garant-w-
25.11.2019 14:38:00

The Terminally Well Working on a Music Video for Their First Single, Mighty Empires Fall - to be Released This Week

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia based indie/alternative rock band, The Terminally Well, having recently inked their deal with startup multimedia content company, Meaningful Nonsense ©, are currently in the process of shooting a music video for their first single, Mighty Empires Fall, which debuts this Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

Their second single, Get Through Tonight, which comes out two weeks later, on December 11, 2019 will also feature a music video.

The Terminally Well are an independent American rock band conceived of and formed by Rob Runkle - who has previously released several album's worth of music as Intense "The Bohemian Pimp" from Philadelphia hip-hop group Schoolz of Thought (having worked with Questlove of The Roots, 88-Keys, Pink, Scratch, Zap Mama and Illmind, among others).

Please contact 229844@email4pr.com for information, interviews, or promo copies of Mighty Empires Fall and/or Get Through Tonight.

Website: www.TheTerminallyWell.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheTerminallyWell 
Instagram: www.instagram.com/the.terminally.well 
ReverbNation: www.reverbnation.com/theterminallywell 
Bandcamp: https://theterminallywell.bandcamp.com/backstage 
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/the-terminally-well

Media Contact:
Robert Runkle
484.483.3155
229844@email4pr.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-terminally-well-working-on-a-music-video-for-their-first-single-mighty-empires-fall---to-be-released-this-week-300964072.html

SOURCE The Terminally Well

