28.06.2024 12:10:00
The Terrifying 9-Letter Word That Could Cause Huge Problems for Nvidia
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock looks almost unstoppable. The company's sales and profits have been soaring, and demand for its chips continues to skyrocket as tech companies look to develop artificial intelligence (AI) models. This year, its market cap topped $3 trillion, landing it a spot among the three most valuable companies in the world.But all that success could come at a cost. Nvidia has become so dominant and important in its part of the AI space that it has drawn the attention of antitrust regulators.According to a New York Times article, the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission are proceeding with antitrust investigations into three significant players in the AI industry: Nvidia, Microsoft, and OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
