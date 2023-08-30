The Terry Fox Foundation Closes the Market

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Michael Mazza, Executive Director, The Terry Fox Foundation, and his team joined Ana Kulis, Talent Acquisition Partner, TMX Group, to close the market and celebrate the 43rd Annual Terry Fox Run Day.

The Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of an iconic Canadian while raising critical funds for cancer research. As a leading national charitable organization, the Terry Fox Foundation plays a vital role in building community, engaging more than 20,000 passionate volunteers and 3.5 million students in nearly 10,000 annual fundraising events across the country. Through the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $850 million and funded 1,300 innovative cancer research projects, bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians.

