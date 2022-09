The Tesla Stock Split Is Complete: 5 Things to Know About Wall Street's Most Anticipated Split

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This has been one of the most trying years in decades for Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as a barometer of Wall Street's health, produced its worst first-half return since 1970. Were this not enough, inflation hit a more than 40-year high in June, and U.S. gross domestic product has retraced in back-to-back quarters, which raises the likelihood of a recession.While things have certainly not gone Wall Street's way in 2022, the investing community has still managed to find a bright light amid a gloomy situation. This proverbial bright light is none other than stock splits.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading