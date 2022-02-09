Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
09.02.2022 13:15:13
The thiol-maleimide reaction downside
Secrets of an important byproduct revealedAt Bachem, technological leadership and innovative strength have been the cornerstones of our success since the very beginning of our company. We strive for technology and highest quality of our products. Investing in research in order to constantly improve our manufacturing process is one of our driving forces. In this context, we have studied and provided further optimized tools for one of the most widely used strategies for the covalent modification of peptides and proteins, the thiol-maleimide reaction.In this chemical modification reaction, however, side-reactions occur and are challenging to address. Thiazine formation during the conjugation of N-terminal cysteine peptides to maleimides is one of them, and has been revealed to be underreported in peptide literature.Thiazine occurs from a side-reaction with an unprotected N-terminal cysteineThe thiol-maleimide reaction is used to add chemical labels onto biomolecules via thiol conjugation such as fluorescent dyes, PEG, radiolabels and small molecules. The advantages of this reaction are the rapid reaction speed between maleimides and thiols and the preferential chemical reaction at a neutral pH. However, there are also disadvantages like the various side reactions emerging, such as thiazine rearrangement. These side-reactions are possibly explained by the instability of the joined maleimide-cysteine.We have published a new study in the Journal of Peptide Science about thiazine rearrangement. Formation of the thiazine impurity (Scheme 1) can complicate the purification, characterization and storage of peptide conjugates leading to loss of product. This is why it is so important to investigate the mechanism. This study aimed to better understand this side-reaction and to develop tools that will prevent its formation. The thiazine side-reaction occurs during the conjugation of a maleimide with an unprotected N-terminal cysteine amino acid and leads to a thiazine derivative.Scheme 1 – Structure of Succinimidyl Thioether and Thiazine impurityFor peptides that are conjugated to maleimides through an N-terminal cysteine, the resulting succinimide is susceptible to nucleophilic attack from the N-terminal amine of the cysteine. This nucleophilic attack can occur at the carbonyl at Position 1 or the carbonyl at Position 3 (Scheme 2). Transcyclization occurs through a fused bicyclic tetrahedral intermediate, which allows for the formation of a six-membered thiazine product.Scheme 2 – Mechanism of the Thiazine formationAs you can see in scheme 2, the thiazine side reaction is formed after nucleophilic attack of N-terminal amine at the carbonyl of the succinimide leading to the intermediate product. Then a trancyclization occurs to give a six-membered ring product.Protonation of the N-terminal amino group prevents the formation of thiazine impuritiesTo investigate the generalizability of this reaction we studied the pH dependence and the sequence dependence of succinimidyl thioether to thiazine side-reaction using a tripeptide model system.We observed a significant increase in the rate of thiazine formation at basic pH, which was consistent with previous work indicating that the rearrangement is promoted under basic conditions. The considerable increase in the rate of thiazine formation at higher pH supports a base-dependent mechanism involving nucleophilic attack of the succinimide by the N-terminal amine.Then, when the amino acid adjacent to the N-terminal cysteine was substituted for various amino acids, we observed generation of the thiazine impurity in all instances, though the rates of thiazine formation differed for the tripeptides that were studied. Even using a maleimide linker that we anticipated to be more stable resulted in substantial thiazine formation, which provides additional support that the side reaction is general. The presence of thiazine has been confirmed through different analytical method.In addition, we successfully explored that the protonation of the N-terminal amino group under acidic condition prevents the nucleophilic reaction and therefore the formation of thiazine impurities. Even though performing conjugation under acidic condition near pH 5 prevents thiazine formation, the subsequent purification, storage and application of the peptide conjugates needs to be performed under acidic conditions to avoid loss of succinimidyl thioether. Alternatively, acetylation of the N-terminal cysteine can be performed to prevent formation of the thiazine impurity. Regarding the general nature of the thiazine side reaction, we advised to avoid the use of N-terminal cysteine in peptide conjugates, where the succinimide thioether linkage is desired.Understanding the side-reactions in peptide chemistry is of utmost importance for peptide API production. By conducting this study, we think we were providing to our customers and to the peptide community at large an important insight that will help saving development resources. This is why we conducted this study and are very satisfied with these results.Matteo VillainVice President CMC Development, BachemThis is an exciting and novel result, which is important to keep in mind if you work with peptides, peptide-dyes, conjugates and peptide-payload conjugates, and is important for the production of peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), used in drugs helping patients worldwide. If you would like to find out more about this interesting research, read the full journal publication.If you want to learn even more on how to address the thiazine side-reaction, discover our webinar video:About BachemBachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides.With over 50 years of experience and expertise Bachem provides products for research, clinical development and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services.Bachem operates internationally with headquarters in Switzerland and locations in Europe, the US and Asia. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.Subscribe to our newslettervar gform;gform||(document.addEventListener("gform_main_scripts_loaded",function(){gform.scriptsLoaded=!0}),window.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",function(){gform.domLoaded=!0}),gform={domLoaded:!1,scriptsLoaded:!1,initializeOnLoaded:function(o){gform.domLoaded&&gform.scriptsLoaded?o():!gform.domLoaded&&gform.scriptsLoaded?window.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",o):document.addEventListener("gform_main_scripts_loaded",o)},hooks:{action:{},filter:{}},addAction:function(o,n,r,t){gform.addHook("action",o,n,r,t)},addFilter:function(o,n,r,t){gform.addHook("filter",o,n,r,t)},doAction:function(o){gform.doHook("action",o,arguments)},applyFilters:function(o){return gform.doHook("filter",o,arguments)},removeAction:function(o,n){gform.removeHook("action",o,n)},removeFilter:function(o,n,r){gform.removeHook("filter",o,n,r)},addHook:function(o,n,r,t,i){null==gform.hooks[o][n]&&(gform.hooks[o][n]=[]);var e=gform.hooks[o][n];null==i&&(i=n+"_"+e.length),gform.hooks[o][n].push({tag:i,callable:r,priority:t=null==t?10:t})},doHook:function(n,o,r){var t;if(r=Array.prototype.slice.call(r,1),null!=gform.hooks[n][o]&&((o=gform.hooks[n][o]).sort(function(o,n){return o.priority-n.priority}),o.forEach(function(o){"function"!=typeof(t=o.callable)&&(t=window[t]),"action"==n?t.apply(null,r):r[0]=t.apply(null,r)})),"filter"==n)return r[0]},removeHook:function(o,n,t,i){var r;null!=gform.hooks[o][n]&&(r=(r=gform.hooks[o][n]).filter(function(o,n,r){return!!(null!=i&&i!=o.tag||null!=t&&t!=o.priority)}),gform.hooks[o][n]=r)}}); Name* First Last Email Address* Country AfghanistanAlbaniaAlgeriaAmerican SamoaAndorraAngolaAnguillaAntarcticaAntigua and BarbudaArgentinaArmeniaArubaAustraliaAustriaAzerbaijanBahamasBahrainBangladeshBarbadosBelarusBelgiumBelizeBeninBermudaBhutanBoliviaBonaire, Sint Eustatius and SabaBosnia and HerzegovinaBotswanaBouvet IslandBrazilBritish Indian Ocean TerritoryBrunei DarussalamBulgariaBurkina FasoBurundiCambodiaCameroonCanadaCape VerdeCayman IslandsCentral African RepublicChadChileChinaChristmas IslandCocos IslandsColombiaComorosCongo, Democratic Republic of theCongo, Republic of theCook IslandsCosta RicaCroatiaCubaCuraçaoCyprusCzech RepublicCôte d'IvoireDenmarkDjiboutiDominicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEgyptEl SalvadorEquatorial GuineaEritreaEstoniaEswatini (Swaziland)EthiopiaFalkland IslandsFaroe IslandsFijiFinlandFranceFrench GuianaFrench PolynesiaFrench Southern TerritoriesGabonGambiaGeorgiaGermanyGhanaGibraltarGreeceGreenlandGrenadaGuadeloupeGuamGuatemalaGuernseyGuineaGuinea-BissauGuyanaHaitiHeard and McDonald IslandsHoly SeeHondurasHong KongHungaryIcelandIndiaIndonesiaIranIraqIrelandIsle of ManIsraelItalyJamaicaJapanJerseyJordanKazakhstanKenyaKiribatiKuwaitKyrgyzstanLao People's Democratic RepublicLatviaLebanonLesothoLiberiaLibyaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMacauMacedoniaMadagascarMalawiMalaysiaMaldivesMaliMaltaMarshall IslandsMartiniqueMauritaniaMauritiusMayotteMexicoMicronesiaMoldovaMonacoMongoliaMontenegroMontserratMoroccoMozambiqueMyanmarNamibiaNauruNepalNetherlandsNew CaledoniaNew ZealandNicaraguaNigerNigeriaNiueNorfolk IslandNorth KoreaNorthern Mariana IslandsNorwayOmanPakistanPalauPalestine, State ofPanamaPapua New GuineaParaguayPeruPhilippinesPitcairnPolandPortugalPuerto RicoQatarRomaniaRussiaRwandaRéunionSaint BarthélemySaint HelenaSaint Kitts and NevisSaint LuciaSaint MartinSaint Pierre and MiquelonSaint Vincent and the GrenadinesSamoaSan MarinoSao Tome and PrincipeSaudi ArabiaSenegalSerbiaSeychellesSierra LeoneSingaporeSint MaartenSlovakiaSloveniaSolomon IslandsSomaliaSouth AfricaSouth GeorgiaSouth KoreaSouth SudanSpainSri LankaSudanSurinameSvalbard and Jan Mayen IslandsSwedenSwitzerlandSyriaTaiwanTajikistanTanzaniaThailandTimor-LesteTogoTokelauTongaTrinidad and TobagoTunisiaTurkeyTurkmenistanTurks and Caicos IslandsTuvaluUS Minor Outlying IslandsUgandaUkraineUnited Arab EmiratesUnited KingdomUnited StatesUruguayUzbekistanVanuatuVenezuelaVietnamVirgin Islands, BritishVirgin Islands, U.S.Wallis and FutunaWestern SaharaYemenZambiaZimbabweÅland Islands Country HiddenSubmission Time : Hours Minutes EmailThis field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δdocument.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Bachem Holding AG"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Bachem Holding AG"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bachem AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bachem AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bachem AG
|115,20
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerluste an den US-Börsen -- Nach Inflationsdaten: ATX schließt leichter -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Börsen in Asien gehen mit Gewinnen aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Donnerstagshandel ab, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Zuvor zeigten sich die Börsen in Asien mit leicht freundlicher Tendenz.