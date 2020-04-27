The Third-Party Logistics Market is expected to grow by USD 42.04 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the third-party logistics market in Europe, and it is poised to grow by USD 42.04 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on the third-party logistics market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europeanmarket scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost reduction by utilizing 3PL services, and growth in automobile and auto components industry. Also, the growing complexity of in-house logistics operations is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The third-party logistics market in Europe market analysis includes end-user segment, service end-user segment.



The third-party logistics market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Consumer goods

• Healthcare

• Others



By Service

• Transportation

• Warehousing

• Others



This study identifies the emergence of big data as one of the prime reasons driving the third-party logistics market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, growth in online retailing and the increase in M&A activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters. Our third-party logistics market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Third-party logistics market in Europe sizing

• Third-party logistics market in Europe forecast

• Third-party logistics market in Europe industry analysis



