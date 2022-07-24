|
24.07.2022 14:14:00
The Three Most Important Words for Roblox Investors
Metaverse and gaming platform Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) went public in 2021 when lockdowns were juicing its growth and the stock market was entering a euphoric state.However, the air has left the balloon, and the stock has fallen almost 70% from its high. This quick takeaway might paint Roblox as a fad, a stock that will never soar to new heights.But things aren't always what they seem. Here is what matters for Roblox moving forward, and why there's a lot to like.Continue reading
