Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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30.04.2026 15:00:00
The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Force Income Investors to Sell Verizon Stock
If you're an income investor, Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) stock may look like a no-brainer on the surface. It is one of only three nationwide 5G providers, and the massive cost of building a competing network makes an increase in competition unlikely.Moreover, the 5.8% dividend yield is far above the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) average of 1.1%, and a 20-year streak of payout hikes usually implies that more dividend increases are likely.However, when one takes a closer look at Verizon's financials, they point to a ticking time bomb. Although addressing that issue could ultimately help its stock price, dividend investors should probably stay away from the communications stock. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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