16.08.2023 13:35:09
The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Advance In Q2 Bottom Line, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $989 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $810 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $12.76 billion from $11.84 billion last year.
The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $989 Mln. vs. $810 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q2): $12.76 Bln vs. $11.84 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95 to $0.98 Full year EPS guidance: $3.56 to $3.62
