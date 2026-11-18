TJX Cos Aktie
WKN: 854854 / ISIN: US8725401090
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18.11.2026 13:48:32
The TJX Companies, Inc. Q3 Profit Advances
(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $1.543 billion, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $1.442 billion, or $1.28 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $15.952 billion from $15.117 billion last year.
The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.543 Bln. vs. $1.442 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.39 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $15.952 Bln vs. $15.117 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.42 To $ 1.45 Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.17 To $ 5.20
Q4 27 Outlook: Consolidated comparable sales to be up 2% to 3%.
FY 27 Outlook: Consolidated comparable sales to be up 4%
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|TJX Cos. Inc.
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