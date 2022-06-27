THE TOLAN GROUP COMPLETES CEO SEARCH FOR LEWY BODY DEMENTIA ASSOCIATION

ATLANTA and ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) announces the hiring of Allison Feldman as their new Chief Executive Officer. The Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of Lewy body dementias (LBD), supporting people with LBD, their families, and caregivers, and promoting scientific advances. The Association's purposes are charitable, educational, and scientific.

Lewy body dementia is the second most common progressive dementia after Alzheimer's disease and the most expensive dementia in the U.S. Frequently misdiagnosed, LBD may initially mimic Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, or psychiatric disorders. Common symptoms include progressive cognitive impairment, changes in movement called parkinsonism, visual hallucinations, a sleep disorder in which individuals physically act out their dreams, and unpredictable variations in cognition, attention, and alertness.

"The Board of LBDA is excited to welcome Allison as our new CEO and know she will be a great ambassador for our organization and to the individuals and families impacted by this disease," said Christina M. Christie, Board President. Lewy body dementia (LBD) affects an estimated 1.4 million individuals and their families in the United States. "At the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA), we are committed to increasing recognition and diagnosis of LBD and ensuring all families have access to the information and support they need along their journey," she added.

Ms. Feldman was previously the CEO of the Facial Pain Association and the Acoustic Neuroma Association. Over the course of her 19 years in the nonprofit arena, Allison brings experience in direct program provision, outreach, and engagement, budgeting and finance, marketing, and communications, fundraising and development, volunteer management, governance, grant writing and fulfillment, sponsorship engagement, donor cultivation, building relationships, collaborating with external partners, and producing programs for thousands of people. Allison holds a Master's in Public Administration from the University of Georgia.

"More and more attention is being given to LBD, and my mission for the organization is to make sure we capitalize on this opportunity to create more awareness so we can all have a better understanding and treatment options for Lewy body dementia (LBD)," said Allison Feldman, recently appointed CEO of LBDA. "I have been impressed with the team at LBDA, and I look forward to working with each of them to advance our mission," she added.

The Tolan Group (TTG), a Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Healthcare & Life Sciences Executive Search Firm, executed this search assignment. Kaye Johnson, Managing Partner, and Hailey Brandvold, Associate, led the search efforts for TTG.

