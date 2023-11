The Top 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Companies Revolutionizing the Industry Right Now

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are more than just buzzworthy terms for some cutting-edge companies. They are the foundations on which incredible businesses have been built. Even better, some of these companies make hay in industries essential to the economy.Cybersecurity is top of mind for C-suite executives in all industries, government agencies, school districts, and even nonprofits. Cybercriminals are always on the prowl, costing organizations billions each year. IBM notes that up to 90% of cyberattacks and 70% of breaches come through endpoint devices.AI-powered CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) is the leader in endpoint security with a comprehensive, entirely cloud-based platform. The company's results are on fire, as I'll discuss below.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel