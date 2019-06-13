The Top 21 Mobile App Design and Development Companies of 2019, According to DesignRush

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Current research shows that desktop usage is beginning to decrease, while the amount of time users spend on mobile devices is increasing steadily. In addition, consumers are expected to download upwards of 258 billion mobile apps by 2022.

Because of the ever-growing popularity of mobile applications – and the power they wield in terms of improving brand awareness, increasing user engagement, boosting conversion rates and ultimately growing revenue, many brands will determine the need for a dedicated mobile platform. The best way to build a successful mobile app is by enlisting the help of a leading app design and development agency.

DesignRush.com, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, uncovered the best local and global mobile app design and development companies. The top app design and development agencies from around the world include:

1. aFrogleap

aFrogleap is a digital innovation agency from Amsterdam. As part of Merkle, they create lasting customer impact through innovative and engaging experiences. They offer strategy, innovation, design, and development across a range of digital products. aFrogleap's specialties are mobile apps, sites, bots, conversational interfaces, and artificial intelligence. In 2018, they were ranked as the best mobile agency in Emerce 100. The clients that they work with include NU.nl, BMW, Rode Kruis, KLM, Kawasaki, Moneyou, Kinderpostzegels, Nationale Postcode Loterij, Zorg & Zekerheid, and Stichting Kinderpostzegels.

https://afrogleap.com/

2. Atomic Creative LLC

Atomic Creative LLC is a team of iOS, Android and Web developers and UX/UI designers who deliver great quality while maintaining an affordable price. They work to implement mobile applications and web projects. Businesses that want to build an awesome application with a high-quality standard can find the right team at Atomic Creative. They have experience with web and mobile application development from scratch to production. Atomic Creative uses Agile and Continuous Integration Methodologies to keep the code clean and decrease the number of bugs in the process of adding new features, increasing the speed of development focusing on each client's demands. Because of their dedication, clients can rest assured that they'll receive continuous support for their product.

https://atomic.studio/

3. Aware Group

Aware is a privately held Technology Company focused on Business-to-Business (B2B) applications that remove redundant manual processes and drive down costs. They strive to break down technology barriers and provide intelligent and predictive solutions that optimize their client's business results

https://www.aware.co.th/

4. Berg Software

Berg Software boasts a background of experience and knowledge. The Berg Computers story began in 1991 when the company opened its doors. Established as a Romanian-German partnership, they are a software services company with a strong background in implementing complex projects for global clients and our Berg Software brand naturally comes to meet their reputation in the software industry. Berg Software has teams that help clients reach their business goals. With good work ethic, exceptional skills and a lot of enthusiasm, Berg Software's teams of professionals work together to give the best possible result for their clients. Berg Software is specialized in technology consulting, software development and nearshoring/ offshoring, for both SMEs and large enterprises. They offer full software solutions that assure digital transformation. The company's core areas of expertise include Digital Transformation, Custom Application Development, Business Intelligence & Advanced Analytics, Cloud, SAP, technical support & maintenance. What makes Berg Software stand out in these fields is the combination of industry know-how, exceptional technology expertise, and a visionary approach.

https://www.berg-software.com/

5. Bitsens JSC

Bitsens is an ambitious digital agency located in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania in Northern Europe. Based on their vast experience involving a multitude of digitally-based projects, Bitsens has gathered a large team of professionals ready to meet each client's needs and develop their ideas.

https://bitsens.com/

6. Coidea Agency

Coidea provides the whole cycle of mobile development from scratch to market. They use last word technology and modernized foundations to create beautifully designed, scalable and fault-tolerant applications. They are team players and their main goal is to find a point of maximum value to scale each business. Coidea Agency hires best-in-industry specialists who help them to provide top-level service for their customers. One of the key points in their relationships with clients is fully involving themselves in the product until it reaches success.

https://coidea.agency/

7. Devabit

devabit is an Eastern European IT company with many years of excellence as a reliable technology partner for innovative companies across North America, Europe, UAE. They have earned their customers' trust by providing expert software engineering and consultancy services to many businesses including Casio, Shamballa Jewels, Carlsberg, and many other industry leaders and challengers. Their teams know how to deliver innovations to both startups (including YCombinator backed companies) and enterprises like TetraPak, VirginMobile, and Dubai Airports. They specialize in Web and Mobile Development, IoT, Augmented and Virtual Reality, E-Commerce, and 3D to develop software solutions used at McDonald's, Unilever, Bayer, Covance, Yamaha, TertaPak and Ralph Lauren.

https://devabit.com/

8. DNA Team

DNA Team's team of talented developers is ready to build software and mobile applications tailored to each client's specific business needs, at a fair price and with very fast turnaround. At the same time, their consultants will work with brands, wherever they are, to ensure the highest-level service and guarantee that their developers create exactly what each client needs. DNA Team provides turn-key services or working on a limited scope (for example, only SW development), depending on client needs.

https://www.dnateam.io/

9. Global Vincitore

Global Vincitore is a team of experts, creative designers, software engineers, technology enthusiasts and Internet marketers who are ready to help the clients to convert their ideas into reality. Since the last 3 years, the company is offering client-centric and customized best-in-class services and solutions. They also specialization in Mobile Application Development, Web Designing, Web Development, and Internet Marketing Services. Global Vincitore's goal is to become globally appreciated, and a preferred and recognized IT solution provider company for best in class Strategy, Marketing, Designing and Development Services.

https://www.globalvincitore.com/

10. Look4App

Look4App differentiates themselves through a strong foundation of business ethics, partnership and acting on solid data. They like it triple-checked, and they don't get carried away with trends and keep their promises. While developing and managing complex solutions Look4App delivers results on time and always strives for the best quality, maintaining their role as a genuine, trustworthy partner.

https://www.l4a-soft.com/

11. MageNative

MageNative, one of the few ventures of CedCommerce, was founded in 2016. Started with two young entrepreneurs, and now grown into a team of 300+ profound professionals, they provide Mobile solutions for E-commerce merchandisers. MageNative has been building over 1000 Mobile apps for the last two years, on various E-commerce frameworks like Magento, WooCommerce, OpenCart, and Prestashop for major platforms and operating systems like Android and Apple iOS. They have also stepped into software as a service (SAAS) domain with Shopify Mobile Apps. MageNative has also bagged a Technology Fast 50 Award in India for three years in a row. They have also been named as one of the Top 500 fastest-growing companies in Asia. In such a short span of time MageNative has made its mark Globally. Their happy customers are running their businesses successfully in over 20 countries.

https://magenative.cedcommerce.com/

12. Mass Mobile Apps

Mass Mobile Apps has developed a proprietary do-it-yourself Mobile App Building Platform, with Patent Pending design technology that provides their partners the most flexibility as well as industry-leading features to make any app development project a successful one. Mass mobile Apps is able to work with their partners to add functionality to their platform or build a project from scratch.

https://massmobileapps.com/

13. Mbicycle

From initial concept to the ready-made solution, Mbicycle provides a full range of support at all stages - documentation, estimation, coding, testing, and deployment - to implement the most efficient and up-to-date project adjusted to each client's personal requirements. MBicycle specialists are experienced in cooperating with startups, small and large companies from different industries worldwide. They can boost business value thanks to clearly understanding a brand's needs in defining the right platform, estimates, and technologies for their next application. Mbicycle offers a reasonable pricing policy, reliable deadline management, NDA protection, and other benefits to help their Clients do business properly.

https://mbicycle.com/

14. Metamins

Metamins is focused on creating high loaded web solutions and mobile applications, as well as developing IoT technologies for various markets. The company deals with a variety of technologies being a partner of choice for innovation-oriented companies providing best-in-class R&D services. They pave the way for their clients to the fingertips of users through exquisite developments and complex technologies. Metamins is always there to share their view and expertise on any matter that's important to their client. They deal with a variety of technologies being a partner of choice for innovation-oriented companies. Metamins' development projects are used by millions and millions of users the world over. They create solutions from the ground up and are constantly putting their efforts into perfecting and supporting them. Metamins is a trustworthy software R&D partner for data-driven businesses. They are the force behind web and mobility solutions around the globe.

https://metamins.com/

15. NS804

NS804 is a full-service mobile application development firm based in Richmond, VA. Specializing in native iOS and Android mobile app development, NS804 has produced over 100 apps since 2012. They pride themselves on being humble. NS804 takes the time to learn what each business does, where it's headed, and what the brand wants to achieve.

https://www.ns804.com/

16. Red Panda Agency

Red Panda Agency is where brands get Quality Service with an AMAZING Experience! They are a multiple times Award Winning Web Development, Video Production & Digital Marketing Agency based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Red Panda Agency believes that going "Digital" is an essential and extremely important part of any marketing strategy. Their vision is to deliver potential customers and sales by helping businesses build websites, helping them rank them on Google and managing their digital marketing strategies. They tailor their marketing solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. From creative websites to SEO and social media to corporate video production, Red Panda Agency has everything brands need to succeed.

https://www.redpanda.com.my/

17. Rokk

Rokk has always prided themselves on being at the forefront of digital and technological trends, specializing in assisting clients to solve the most complex of business challenges through cost-effective cloud-based software applications and processes. Their London and South-West based in-house teams have an international reputation for delivering cost-effective, insightful and business lead technical and creative solutions to a vast array of sectors and organizations. Whether mobilizing a workforce with an iOS or Android mobile app solution, upgrading a legacy business system to .NET, or developing a complex transactional website with custom PHP, CSS and HTML, Rokk can streamline business processes, build solutions for additional revenue and even support start-ups.

https://rokk.co.uk/

18. Sparxoo

Sparxoo is a fully integrated digital marketing agency that loves turning creative imagination into strategic results. It's kind of their thing. Sparxoo knows that brands have big goals – and Sparxoo has big ideas that are grounded in digital expertise. They're here to help clients find solutions, reimagine their marketing strategy, and turn information and inspiration into results. They are not here to make pretty things for the sake of it. Instead, Sparxoo is here to craft experiences that delight customers, share a brand's story so that people will listen, and drive the kind of digital performance that takes a business to new heights.

https://sparxoo.com/

19. Tendigi

Tendigi is a design and development studio building world-class mobile apps. Since 2010, startups, small businesses, and enterprise clients have trusted their integrated process of strategy, design, and engineering. They have a proven record of delivering unique mobile experiences with a level of beauty and precision unrivaled in their industry. Tendigi builds mobile apps for top New York City companies. Through their iterative design and agile development process, they help bring mobile products to market. Tendigi's innovative team of engineers, designers, and product strategists work from their DUMBO office located in Brooklyn, NY.

https://tendigi.com/

20. 2muchcoffee

Clean code meeting the style guides, the proper balance between development quality and speed, non-stop self-development of all team members are the main principles 2muchcoffee team is grounded on. Their key to excellence is their desire to create the best products that they can think of. The irresistible obsession to succeed and to realize their full potential is what makes 2muchcoffee's team. They never stop halfway. 2muchcoffee is sure that talented people can produce better results and seek technology enthusiasts who enjoy what they are doing. They are team players and reach success by letting people do what they like using slight organizational guidance. Knowledge is what is necessary to create IT products. 2muchcoffee has no limitations for knowledge sharing inside the team. The members of their team are active participants in an open source community and are open to learn new technologies and present them to others. To be consistent in their work strong relations with their clients is necessary. It's not possible to create the best apps without listening and trusting each other. 2muchcoffee never keeps silent when they see problems or know better solutions from which their clients will benefit.

https://2muchcoffee.com/

21. Unique Soft Network & IT Solutions

Unique Soft is a full-service product development company with a proven track record of producing outstanding enterprise solutions. They remain the sole providers of leading app-creation software File Maker Pro within the UAE, ensuring the highest level of quality is delivered to their clients right from the concept creation stage to launch-ready products. They leverage mature technologies and lean methodologies to mitigate their clients' risks and accelerate time to market. Their extensive customer base ranges from definitive startups to Fortune-listed companies, and their local experience includes project integration with reputed Oil and Gas corporations. Understanding each company's unique requirements enables Unique Soft Network & IT Solutions to provide out-of-the-box solutions and custom applications to suit a variety of business needs.

https://www.uniquesoft.ae/

