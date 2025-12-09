Alibaba Aktie

Alibaba für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.12.2025 03:30:00

The Top 3 Risks Alibaba Investors Should Not Ignore

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) continues to remake itself. Its September 2025 quarter delivered a familiar mix of progress and pressure: Revenue rose 5% year over year to RMB 247.8 billion ($34.8 billion), cloud revenue jumped 34%, and artificial intelligence (AI) demand remained a powerful tailwind.Yet profitability sank, with non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) net income falling roughly 72%, and free cash flow turned negative as the company invested heavily in data centers, logistics, and quick commerce.That combination captures Alibaba's current reality. The company's long-term repositioning looks increasingly credible, but investors must navigate real risks that could slow or complicate the recovery. Among many uncertainties, three stand out as the most important for investors to watch.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alibabamehr Nachrichten