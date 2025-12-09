Alibaba Aktie
The Top 3 Risks Alibaba Investors Should Not Ignore
Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) continues to remake itself. Its September 2025 quarter delivered a familiar mix of progress and pressure: Revenue rose 5% year over year to RMB 247.8 billion ($34.8 billion), cloud revenue jumped 34%, and artificial intelligence (AI) demand remained a powerful tailwind.Yet profitability sank, with non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) net income falling roughly 72%, and free cash flow turned negative as the company invested heavily in data centers, logistics, and quick commerce.That combination captures Alibaba's current reality. The company's long-term repositioning looks increasingly credible, but investors must navigate real risks that could slow or complicate the recovery. Among many uncertainties, three stand out as the most important for investors to watch.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
