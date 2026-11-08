Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie

Biotech Holdings LtdShs ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018

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08.11.2026 22:32:00

The Top 5 Biotech Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

Biotech stocks have performed well in 2026, but things could change fairly rapidly. The industry is notoriously volatile, after all, and there are significant regulatory issues that may weigh on biotech companies. However, regardless of what happens over the next year or two, there are several biotechs with attractive prospects that are worth investing in for the long haul. Let's consider five of them.

Image source: Getty Images.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has long been the leader in the cystic fibrosis (CF) medicines market, and the company's core therapeutic area remains a meaningful growth driver, with no major patent cliff expected over the next 10 years. However, the company is also making strides elsewhere. Consider Vertex's efforts in kidney diseases. It is inching closer to an approval for povetacicept, a medicine for IgA nephropathy.

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