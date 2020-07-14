The Top App Development Companies in July, According to App Developers Rating Platform

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With over 2.7 billion smartphone users worldwide and consumer app spending expected to hit $156.5 billion by 2022, there is considerable opportunity for brands who invest in apps.

AppDeveloperListing.com, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with app developers, shared the July report for the leading app development companies that can help brands create and maintain high performance apps.

The top app development companies are:

1. Kroon Studio

Kroon studio is a UI/UX and development agency in Belgrade, Serbia. Through design and development, they help companies optimize their products full lifecycle. Their project management process embraces an agile approach to product management that supports the development process through its finalization.

kroonstudio.com

2. Vinova

Vinova is a Singapore-based firm that helps companies and individuals with their IT ideas by providing web application, mobile application and mobile games development services. Their team aims to build long-term partnerships with clients by providing on-going operating system reviews and updates.

vinova.sg

3. KindGeek

The KindGeek team is made up of technology-focused professionals who emphasize the client experience. They aim to help entrepreneurs and companies with technical aspects of their projects, allowing them to focus on the business while KindGeeks handles software development.

kindgeek.com

4. Avada Media – avada-media.ua

Expertise: Software Development, Mobile App Development, UX/UI Design and more

5. Avigma Technologies – avigma.com

Expertise: Web Design, Mobile App Design, Web Development and more

6. Exioms Technology – exioms.com

Expertise: Product Engineering, Mobile App Development, Web Development and more

7. Fintelics Technology Inc – fintelics.com

Expertise: Web Design, Mobile App Development, UX/UI Design and more

8. Get Custom Logo Web Design – getcustomlogo.com

Expertise: Web Design, Mobile App Design, SEO and more

9. Kdan Mobile Software Ltd. – kdanmobile.com

Expertise: SaaS, Productivity Tools, Creativity Tools and more

10. Mario Matkovski – mariomatkovski.com

Expertise: Website Design, Mobile App Design, UX/UI Design and more

11. Smart IT – smart-it.io

Expertise: Software Development, Web Development, Product Engineering and more

Brands can search and compare the best app developers based on their location, team size, rates and budget on AppDeveloperListing.com.

About AppDeveloperListing.com: AppDeveloperListing.com is a directory of carefully screened and ranked app development companies in the US and abroad. Once vetted and approved by experts, the companies are listed by categories: technical, OS and industry expertise, as well as location.

