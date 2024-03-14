|
14.03.2024 11:55:00
The Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy in 2024, According to Certain Wall Street Analysts -- Surprise! It's Not Nvidia
There's little question that Nvidia has been the early winner in the race to adopt artificial intelligence (AI). The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) have proven remarkably adept at AI applications, thanks in part to their ability to conduct a multitude of mathematical computations simultaneously, thereby speeding the processing of AI models.The demand for these chips has spread like wildfire, resulting in triple-digit year-over-year profit and revenue growth for Nvidia over the past three quarters. As a result, its shares have gained an incredible 500% since early 2023 (as of this writing).Despite its early lead, there are those who believe that other AI stocks will have more staying power. One of the top picks among analysts is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and there's evidence that suggests the company will benefit from the growing adoption of generative AI for years to come.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
12:46
|What’s after Nvidia in the AI rally? (Financial Times)
|
14.03.24
|KI-Startup Together AI verdoppelt Bewertung - Salesforce und NVIDIA investiert (Reuters)
|
14.03.24
|Künstliche Intelligenz: KI-Boom an Börse - wer sind die Nvidia-Jäger? (Spiegel Online)
|
13.03.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ Composite liegt am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein NVIDIA-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.24
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ Composite startet im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)