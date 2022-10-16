|
16.10.2022 13:15:00
The Top Dividend Stocks to Buy With $100
Ever heard the saying "you need money to make money"? By most standards, it's true. The good news though, is you don't need a lot of money to make money. You can start earning passive income immediately by investing just $100 in certain dividend stocks. While many dividend stocks trade above $100, there are dividend-paying stocks that cost less and can offer reliable long-term growth. Here's a closer look at two dividend stocks in different industries to consider buying today.Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital bank that offers many of the same financial products and services as other big banking companies -- certificates of deposits, checking and savings accounts, credit cards, retirement and brokerage accounts, along with home and car loans.It just offers the products a bit differently -- online. The company has no physical branches, which helps it save on overhead costs compared to other banks. It also takes its customer-first approach to banking very seriously, offering products with zero fees, no minimums, and competitive rates.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
