The Top eCommerce App Development Companies, According to eCommerce Development Rating Platform

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 70% of retail eCommerce revenue will be generated via mobile devices by 2021.

ECommerceCompanies.com, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with eCommerce designers and developers, identified the leading app developers that eCommerce businesses can work with to build a cutting-edge app that draws customers and increases sales.

The top eCommerce app development companies are:

1. Ziggle Tech Inc.

Ziggle Tech is a global organization providing mid-level enterprises with technology, replatforming and digital transformation strategy, consulting and more. Their team has 100+ years of experience in designing, developing and scaling eCommerce websites, enterprise websites and web applications.

https://www.ziggletech.com/

2. m7

m7 aims to form impactful campaigns and solutions that elevate brands. They've worked with big brands and smaller business. They use technology, mobile, social, video, human-centered design, storytelling and great digital strategy with the goal of building a better digital experience.

https://millermedia7.com/

3. TOK Digital Agency

TOK Digital Agency is a creative web and brand design agency. In addition to improving websites, apps and digital products, their services include promotions, events, social media, leveraging sponsorships and producing collateral whether in a print or online form.

https://tok.al/

4. Cittago

Cittago builds functional mobile apps and websites with a high-quality user experience and interface design. As a digital marketing agency, they specialize in lead generation, inbound marketing, conversion optimization and sales nurturing.

https://cittago.com/

5. Preogen IT Solutions

Preogen IT are fostering digital intelligence to enable accelerated business opportunities for global clients through user-friendly responsive web and mobile applications. They offer a range of services within design, development, online marketing and business strategy.

https://www.preogen.com/

6. ADK Group – adkgroup.com

Expertise: eCommerce SEO & Marketing, User Experience Design, Software Development and more

7. Anderson Collaborative – andersoncollaborative.com

Expertise: Website Design, eCommerce Design & Development, Website Development and more

8. BlueMatrix Media – bluematrixmedia.com

Expertise: eCommerce Design & Development, Mobile App Design, eCommerce SEO & Marketing and more

9. Codedesign – codedesign.org

Expertise: Software Development, eCommerce Design & Development, Digital Marketing and more

10. Digit Bazar IT Solutions Private Limited – digitbazar.com

Expertise: eCommerce Design & Development, Mobile App Design, Software Development and more

11. Evolution Labs – theevolutionlabs.com

Expertise: Website Design, eCommerce Design & Development, Mobile App Design and more

12. Gomie Design – gomiedesign.co.uk

Expertise: eCommerce Design & Development, Mobile App Design, Website Development and more

13. HTML Pro – htmlpro.net

Expertise: Website Design, eCommerce Design & Development, Software Development and more

14. King Crescent – kingcrescent.com

Expertise: Creative Services, eCommerce Design & Development, Digital Marketing and more

15. Lava X Technologies Sdn Bhd – lavax.co

Expertise: eCommerce Design & Development, User Experience Design, Software Development and more

16. Mumble – mumbleideas.it/en

Expertise: Mobile App Design, eCommerce Design & Development, Software Development and more

17. Olive Street Design – olivestreetdesign.com

Expertise: Creative Services, Website Design, Digital Marketing and more

18. Prime Marketing Experts – primemarketingexperts.com

Expertise: Website Development, eCommerce Design & Development, Digital Marketing and more

19. Rebrand – rebrand.com.my

Expertise: Website Design, eCommerce Design & Development, Branding and more

20. SingleMind Consulting – singlemindconsulting.com

Expertise: Website Design, Mobile App Design, Software Development and more

21. Sion Creativos – sioncreativos.com

Expertise: Website Design, Digital Marketing, eCommerce Design & Development and more

22. UPDIVISION – updivision.com

Expertise: Website Development, Mobile App Development, User Experience Design and more

23. Voyant Consultancy Services – voyantcs.com

Expertise: Website Design, eCommerce Design & Development, Software Development and more

24. Way2Smile – way2smile.ae

Expertise: Website Design, Website Development, Software Development and more

25. Website Developers India – wdipl.com

Expertise: Website Design, User Experience Design, Digital Marketing and more

26. WhatArmy – whatarmy.com

Expertise: Website Design, eCommerce Design & Development, Website Development and more

27. White Rabbit – whiterabbit.nz

Expertise: Branding, Website Development, Website Design and more

Brands can view the best eCommerce app development companies by price, expertise and location on eCommerceCompanies.com.

About eCommerceCompanies.com: eCommerceCompanies.com analyzes the best eCommerce developers from around the world to determine the leading design and development firms in this industry across all specialties and locations. The platform's comprehensive ranking process – performed by industry experts – helps brands find and select the best eCommerce development agency that suits their needs.

