The Top eCommerce Consulting Companies of 2020, According to eCommerce Development Rating Platform

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 79.17% of consumers leave their carts before completing their purchases.

eCommerceCompanies.com, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with eCommerce experts around the world, shares the best eCommerce consulting companies that help brands create winning strategies to improve the user journey and boost their conversions.

The top eCommerce consulting companies are:

1. First Pier – firstpier.com

First Pier specializes in total commerce solutions, from eCommerce web development, digital growth strategies, point of sale setup, to eCommerce branding. The company is Maine's only certified Shopify Expert, experienced with Shopify, Shopify Plus and Shopify POS.

2. Ziggle Tech Inc. – ziggletech.com

Ziggle Tech Inc. is a global organization that specializes in eCommerce design & development, redesigning, rebranding and re-platforming, digital transformation consulting and more. They partner with mid-level and large enterprises and they work with Shopify/Shopify+, Magento, Spree Commerce and WordPress.

3. m7 - millermedia7.com

Millermedia7 (m7) is a UX, digital innovation company that has experience in working with clients like Salesforce, Lockheed, Mars brand and other top tier global brands. Some of their services are IoT, AI, website and mobile app development.

4. Ahy Consulting - ahyconsulting.com

Ahy Consulting crafts extremely functional and usable applications and eCommerce products. They work with various technologies including Magento, Shopify and WordPress. Their mission is to help brands grow their businesses online with designs driven by instincts.

5. Operation ROI – operationroi.com

OperationROI helps eCommerce businesses reach more new customers on Amazon, Google, Walmart, Facebook, eBay and more. Their eCommerce experts understand how to increase traffic, sales, and profitability by optimizing product listings, improving paid search strategies and focusing on brand growth.

6. Anderson Collaborative – andersoncollaborative.com

Expertise: ECommerce Design and Development, Wordpress Website Design, Shopify Development and more

7. Athena Media Singapore – athenamedia.com.sg

Expertise: ECommerce Design and Development, Wordpress Website Design, Ecommerce SEO and Marketing and more

8. Codedesign – codedesign.org

Expertise: ECommerce Design and Development, Search Engine Optimization, Software Development and more

9. Digit Bazar IT Solutions Private Limited – digitbazar.com

Expertise: ECommerce Design and Development, Search Engine Optimization, Mobile App Design and more

10. Evolution Labs – theevolutionlabs.com

Expertise: ECommerce Design and Development, Mobile App Design, Wordpress Website Design and more

11. HTML Pro – htmlpro.net

Expertise: ECommerce Design and Development, Mobile App Design, Wordpress Website Design and more

12. JRB Team – jrbteam.com

Expertise: ECommerce Design and Development, Wordpress Website Design, Search Engine Optimization and more

13. Knight Design – knight-design.com

Expertise: ECommerce Design and Development, Search Engine Optimization, Consulting and more

14. Mumble – mumbleideas.it/en

Expertise: ECommerce Design and Development, Mobile App Design, Website Development and more

15. Pencil Designs – pencil-designs.com

Expertise: ECommerce Design and Development, UX Design, Brand Identity and more

16. PixoLabo – pixolabo.com

Expertise: ECommerce Design and Development, UX Design, Consulting and more

17. Prime Marketing Experts – primemarketingexperts.com

Expertise: ECommerce Design and Development, Wordpress Website Design, Ecommerce SEO and Marketing and more

18. Regex SEO – regexseo.com

Expertise: ECommerce Design and Development, Magento Development, Ecommerce SEO and Marketing and more

19. Sion Creativos – sioncreativos.com

Expertise: ECommerce Design and Development, Wordpress Website Design, Package Design and more

20. Thinkbound – thinkbound.com

Expertise: ECommerce Design and Development, Wordpress Website Design, Search Engine Optimization and more

21. V NETWORK SOLUTION – vnetworksolution.com

Expertise: ECommerce Design and Development, Mobile App Development, Software Development and more

22. Voyant Consultancy Services – voyantcs.com

Expertise: ECommerce Design and Development, Wordpress Website Design, Mobile App Design and more

23. Website Developers – wdipl.com

Expertise: ECommerce Design and Development, Mobile App Design, Wordpress Website Design and more

24. White Rabbit – whiterabbit.nz

Expertise: ECommerce Design and Development, Wordpress Website Design, Search Engine Optimization and more

